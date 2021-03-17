Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a 36-year-old man missing from Bellbird Park since Wednesday, March 10.
Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a 36-year-old man missing from Bellbird Park since Wednesday, March 10.
News

New development in search for missing man

kaitlyn smith
17th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have released new details in the search for Peter Wood, who went missing from Bellbird Park last week.

Detectives confirmed on Wednesday the 36-year-old had been sighted in the Childers and Bundaberg area at the weekend.

Mr Wood was reportedly sighted walking north along Bruce Hwy about 3pm on Sunday, March 15.

Police said earlier this week Mr Wood had last been sighted on Smith Street at Goodna.

CCTV images showed the man visit an undisclosed location in the area that same day.

Ipswich man Peter Wood has been sighted near the Childers and Bundaberg area this past Sunday.
Ipswich man Peter Wood has been sighted near the Childers and Bundaberg area this past Sunday.

He has been missing since March 10.

Concerns are held for Mr Wood‘s welfare as police say this behaviour is out of character.

He is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Mr Wood was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, dark sunglasses and thongs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP2100475383.

bellbird park missing persons unit peter wood
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s transparency bid blocked amid privacy fears

        Premium Content Council’s transparency bid blocked amid privacy fears

        Council News Mayor Teresa Harding wants to publish the names of former councillors and former directors of council-controlled entities alongside their expenses to paint a clearer...

        GPs ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of next stage of vaccine rollout

        Premium Content GPs ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of next stage of vaccine rollout

        News Ipswich medical centres inundated with COVID stage 1b vaccine calls

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best brunch in Ipswich? Nominations are now open to find the region's...

        Judge’s concern for ‘serial abuser of women’

        Premium Content Judge’s concern for ‘serial abuser of women’

        News A man with a history of domestic violence has been jailed over his latest attack