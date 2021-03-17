New development in search for missing man

Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a 36-year-old man missing from Bellbird Park since Wednesday, March 10.

POLICE have released new details in the search for Peter Wood, who went missing from Bellbird Park last week.

Detectives confirmed on Wednesday the 36-year-old had been sighted in the Childers and Bundaberg area at the weekend.

Mr Wood was reportedly sighted walking north along Bruce Hwy about 3pm on Sunday, March 15.

Police said earlier this week Mr Wood had last been sighted on Smith Street at Goodna.

CCTV images showed the man visit an undisclosed location in the area that same day.

Ipswich man Peter Wood has been sighted near the Childers and Bundaberg area this past Sunday.

He has been missing since March 10.

Concerns are held for Mr Wood‘s welfare as police say this behaviour is out of character.

He is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Mr Wood was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, dark sunglasses and thongs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP2100475383.

