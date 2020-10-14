New development in Melbourne Porsche driver case

A Porsche driver who allegedly filmed a dying policewoman following a horror Melbourne freeway crash failed to have a charge of outraging public decency thrown out.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey faces multiple charges in relation to a crash that left four police officers dead on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway on April 22.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed in the crash involving a truck driven by another man.

The 42-year-old's lawyers failed to have the contentious charge of outraging public decency thrown out after claiming it had never been used in Australia.

Richard Pusey, the driver of a Porsche who allegedly fled the scene of a truck crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway that killed four police officers, is taken away from his Fitzroy property by police. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

However other charges including fail to render assistance, destruction of evidence and two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice were thrown out by magistrate Donna Bakos in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

However, there was enough evidence to support a conviction for the controversial charge of outraging public decency, Ms Bakos found.

Lawyers for the Porsche driver previously argued they failed to find any case in a hundred years in Australia but prosecutors disagreed.

The businessman is accused of recording the shock freeway scene on his mobile instead of helping Constable Taylor as she lay dying on the road.

"Now you've f..cked my f..king car," he allegedly said at the time.

Mr Pusey is still accused of reckless conduct endangering death, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and possess drug of dependence and other less serious charges.

In total he is now facing 12 charges.

More to come

Originally published as New development in Porsche driver case