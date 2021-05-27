New development after town icon destroyed

The nine-hole course was allegedly torn up by a man on a tractor. Picture: Supplied by Golf NSW

Dunedoo Golf Club has received confirmation from Deputy Premier John Barilaro’s office that it will receive a large government grant to help fund its reparations bill after widespread damage caused by an alleged vandal on a tractor last month.

The tiny town of 800 people, located 340km west of Sydney, was left devastated in April when members discovered four fairways and three greens on the nine-hole course torn up by a tractor carrying a disc plough.

The incident devastated the community given the golf course was the only sport residents could participate in during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It prompted a police investigation that resulted in officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District arresting a 34-year-old man at a property on Ballinda Rd, north of Dunedoo.

NCA NewsWire understands the donation from the NSW government donation totals several hundred thousand dollars.

Mr Barilaro’s office has been contacted for comment.

Dunedoo GC general manager Ricky Bush told NCA NewsWire the club was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“We are incredibly grateful to learn of this donation, and the money will go a long way towards getting us back up and running,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Bush said turf, irrigation and sand and soil companies were scheduled to begin work from early June to repair the damage, which is scheduled to take several months.

Footage at the time showed the chaos caused by the vandalism.

The shocking vandalism of Dunedoo GC last month. Picture: Supplied by Golf NSW

Three of the greens were ripped up. Picture: Supplied by Golf NSW

A 34-year-old man was charged with destroying or damaging a property, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, entering enclosed non-agricultural land to interfere with business, using a registrable class A motor vehicle on the road and possessing an unauthorised firearm.

The story made international headlines and also triggered an outpouring of support across Australia – even from professional golfers overseas – when a GoFundMe was established.

“We have learned how generous the golf community can be,” Mr Bush said.

“We were overwhelmed by offers of financial assistance from golfers and even non-golfers who felt for us. We were offered greens staff to come and help out from other golf clubs like Royal Melbourne.”



Historic Dunedoo is famous for producing Hugh Bowman, the renowned jockey of Winx before she retired, as well as rugby league star Brian Johnston.

