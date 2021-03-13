Menu
Generic shot of Ipswich Hospital East Street entrance.
NEW DETAILS: Where doctor went after contracting Covid-19

13th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
IPSWICH is not among a number of places a Brisbane doctor visited after contracting Covid-19 but local aged care and disability centres will be impacted in the wake of the positive test result.

On Saturday morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed the media in a press conference, confirming all hospitals, aged care and disability services in Ipswich and greater Brisbane will be closed to visitors.

“Anyone going inside will have to wear a mask,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This is precautionary measures that we are taking now, especially over the next 72 hours.”

Ms Palaszczuk revealed a number of high-risk and low-risk venues a doctor visited after she was infectious but before tests confirmed she had contracted the virus.

It has been revealed the woman had visited places mostly on Brisbane’s southside, including West End’s Morning After cafe on Thursday afternoon, Corporate Box Gym in East Brisbane on Thursday evening and the Stones Corner Hotel on Thursday evening.

She also visited McDonalds at Coorparoo.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital, where the doctor had been working and treating Covid-19 patients, has been placed into lockdown.

It is understood the doctor presented for testing on Friday after developing symptoms and returned a positive result about 4.30pm.

As part of the lockdown, the hospital will enforce mandatory masks for patients and doctors, ban all non-essential visits and postpone all non-urgent outpatient bookings and elective surgery.

