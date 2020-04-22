NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

RECOVERED: The Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are officially coronavirus-free, according to details released by West Moreton Health.

The good news came after the Gatton Star put questions to West Moreton Health about whether patients from those two regions had recovered.

West Moreton Health Chief Medical Officer Deepak Doshi confirmed the patients had recovered.

"While we can say patients from Lockyer Valley and Somerset regional council areas have recovered, we are unable to release further information," Mr Doshi said.

On April 2, West Moreton Health released information about which parts of its large region patients were from, confirming one was from the Somerset and one was from the Lockyer Valley.

Of the 37 confirmed virus cases in the West Moreton region, 26 patients have fully recovered, including the two from across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

No new patients have been diagnosed in the health region since April 1.

"These figures show that social distancing is working, but we have not won the battle against this virus yet," Mr Doshi said.

"The community can be assured that, when someone tests positive, our Public Health Unit immediately begins contacting anyone who has been in close contact with that person in the past 14 days."

West Moreton Health would not release information on which towns the two local patients were from.

A total of 27 of the cases were from Ipswich, seven were from western Brisbane suburbs and one was from the Scenic Rim.