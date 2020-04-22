New details reveal how West Moreton cases caught COVID-19

NEW data released by Queensland Health has revealed how confirmed cases in the region were contracted and how many are still under investigation.

The West Moreton region covers Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and the Scenic Rim local government areas, and has had 37 confirmed cases since COVID-19 first reached the state.

Ipswich had 27 cases, Somerset and Scenic Rim had 3 each, and the Lockyer Valley had 1. There have been no new cases in more than two weeks.

The State Government has today given a further breakdown of the totals, revealing that only a case in Ipswich is still under investigation.

Out of the total number of cases in West Moreton, 29 residents had been overseas when they contracted the virus.

In Ipswich, 23 cases were acquired overseas while 3 were contracted locally after close contact with a confirmed case.

The one case in the Lockyer Valley and the four in the Scenic Rim were also directly from overseas travel.

Somerset has one case linked to overseas travel, one locally, and one that was contracted interstate.

The two cases unaccounted for were originally confirmed in West Moreton but are now being cared for under the Metro South region.

There have been no cases in the region where investigations have not been able to identify the source of the contamination.

Self-quarantine notices were issued to 1825 people in West Moreton, with 104 of those still active.

