Police and the fire investigation unit at the scene of a fatal house fire in Lowood on Saturday morning.
Crime

New details released about fatal house fire investigation

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Jun 2021 10:00 AM
POLICE are treating the death of a man after a house fire in a small rural town north west of Ipswich as “non-suspicious” but investigations are continuing.

Emergency services were called to the property within a gated community in Lowood just before 4pm on Friday, where the house was found fully engulfed in flames.

The fire caused the roof to collapse.
The body of a man was found inside but a woman, understood to be his partner, managed to escape relatively unscathed.

The roof of the single-storey house on Walnut Crescent had fully collapsed when the first of four firefighter crews arrived.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries but declined transport to hospital.

A crime scene was established on Friday evening and police have interviewed the woman.

Police and the fire investigation unit were at the scene of the fire on Saturday morning examining the extensive damage to the brick house.

The house is in a gated community in Lowood.
A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Police say initial information indicates the death is non-suspicious.

It is understood the house fire is not a domestic violence related incident.

It was the second house fire in as many weeks in Lowood after a home on Main Street was destroyed by a blaze on June 4.

