NEW DETAILS: Police reveal what sparked Ipswich house fire

Police have revealed a fire, which tore through a Walloon home, started at a Mazda 3 parked outside. Picture Rodney Stevens

POLICE have revealed the cause of a blaze that tore through an Ipswich home on Saturday night.

The fire, which left a two-storey home badly damaged, is believed to have begun about 8pm at a car parked at the front of the Walloon property.

Police declared a crime scene at the Karrabin Rosewood Rd address and have been spearheading an investigation alongside fire investigators.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were still probing as to whether the fire were suspicious.

“We’re looking at (the possibility of) someone (having) set fire to a vehicle,” the spokesman said.

“A vehicle has caught fire and spread to the house.”

The Mazda 3 where the fire is believed to have started was destroyed in the blaze.

“It looks like someone has attempted to extinguish it and then the fireys have come along and extinguished it,” the spokesman said.

A man in his 20s understood to be a resident was home at the time.

Police, fireys and ambulance crews arrived at the property to find it already 50 per cent involved with fire.

The fire was contained by 9pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

