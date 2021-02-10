Menu
A 25-year-old Ipswich man is in a critical but stable condition after he was involved in a motorbike crash on Tuesday morning, 9 February 2021.
NEW DETAILS: Motorcycle crash victim critical after surgery

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
AN IPSWICH man who was involved in a head-on crash on Tuesday morning is in a critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The 25-year-old, who is in Princess Alexandra Hospital battling life-threatening injuries, was riding his motorcycle on Rosewood Laidley Rd when he collided with a car about 5am.

Ipswich District Inspector Doug McDonald said, after the victim was flown from the wreckage, he was hospitalised for assessment.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Grandchester on Wednesday morning. Photo: RACQ
“He was undergoing surgery yesterday so would have been in a critical condition – critical but stable is how they’ve termed his condition now,” Insp McDonald said.

“It’s not worsening but it’s still very touch and go.”

Paramedics, including the rescue helicopter, were called to Grandchester after two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Grandchester on Wednesday morning. Photo: RACQ
Rosewood Police Station Officer-in-charge Sergeant Lindsay Kuhrt told the Queensland Times yesterday the motorcyclist was travelling west in the direction of Laidley.

He said the man appeared to have crossed onto the wrong side of the road, causing a collision with a car travelling east.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

