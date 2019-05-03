New delay for Adani coal mine

THE Palaszczuk Government has laid out a series of bizarre new conditions for the Carmichael coal mine which include demands that people conducting field work for the black-throated finch have certain university qualifications.

The demands, presented at a meeting to Adani representative late on Thursday, are based on a controversial "independent" report ordered by the Department which has left the mine in limbo.

"After considering all the information available and consistent with previous advice, DES is seeking a number of commitments from Adani," the Department said in a statement last night.

"This includes gathering more accurate population information, which is vital to effectively manage and monitor the impacts of the project on the Black-throated Finch and essential habitats in the project area."

A southern black-throated finch. Picture: AAP/Birdlife Australia

The move has further soured relations with the company which has repeatedly asked for the Department to set a deadline for its own decision making.

It comes after the Department failed to intervene on the environmental management plan of another Queensland coal mine despite evidence that the finch would also be effected.

An Adani spokeswoman last night said the demands of the Department were beyond the condition set by Queensland's coordinator general.

"Our conditions require an experienced ecologist and yet the Department of Environment and Science is now trying to specify the academic qualifications required such as insisting on post graduate qualifications for certain activities," she said.

"This is clearly beyond the scope of the requirement that we are obligated to meet and just another example of the Queensland Labor Government shifting the goalposts.

"This is another example of the Queensland Labor Government's approvals merry-go-round. These sort of rides should only be found at the Ekka and not in a state that says it's open for business."