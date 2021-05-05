New degree strikes chord with aspiring musos

Sebastian Webber has enrolled in the new Bachelor of Music course at USQ Springfield.

Sebastian Webber’s dreams of becoming a touring musician are one step closer to being realised thanks to a first for the University of Southern Queensland.

Aspiring musos can now enrol for the Springfield Campus’s Bachelor of Music program, thanks to a partnership between the uni and Woodcrest State College.

It is the first time the degree has been offered at USQ in its 50-year history, and Mr Webber couldn’t be more excited.

“This opportunity has really helped because I am learning about the guitar and developing my own music,” he said.

“I’ve been playing music since I was 13. I got my first guitar then and it’s always been about music for me. My grandfather played the guitar, so I am following in his footsteps.”

Mr Webber, 18, said the audition process was not daunting or stressful.

“I walked in there and I didn’t feel any pressure,” he said.

“Since being accepted into the program I have learned a lot of things I didn’t know about music.”

Woodcrest music students were given the opportunity to complete an audition at the school with Aria nominee, APRA award-winning songwriter and USQ music teacher, Mark Scholtes.

Seven of the eight students who auditioned for the course were successful, with three of them now enrolled as USQ music students, including Mr Webber from Springfield Lakes.

Mr Scholtes said the program had been successful on many levels.

“As part of having a presence on the Springfield campus, we wanted to make real connections in the community, starting with schools in the area,” he said.

“With the music, it’s so collaborative. We are so reliant on one another in bands and recording studios.

“It’s really important for students to feel part of a large community and it’s nice to see that emerging in the new cohort.”