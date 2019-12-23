Menu
Fireworks will no longer be apart of this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Ipswich.
News

New decision about fireworks display on New Year’s Eve

Shannon Newley
, shannon.newley@qt.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 1:42 PM
FIREWORKS planned for the New Year’s Eve in Ipswich celebration will not go ahead, however the city will still farewell the decade in style.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the decision was made after careful consideration.

A fire ban is currently in place for Ipswich until at least 11.59pm on December 31.

“Ipswich, like much of Queensland and New South Wales, continues to experience extremely dry conditions,” he said.

“Farmers are doing it tough and there has been little respite for firefighters.

“In recent weeks we have seen the cancellation of planned fireworks shows in the Moreton region and on the Gold Coast.

“In considering the ongoing dry conditions, as well as community sentiment, we have decided not to go ahead with the planned New Year’s Eve fireworks.”

The remainder of the New Year’s Eve in Ipswich celebration program will go ahead as planned.

“The New Year’s Eve in Ipswich celebration at North Ipswich Reserve is the final piece of this year’s Christmas in Ipswich program,” Mr Chemello said.

“The family-friendly event will have free amusement rides, exciting on-stage entertainment including a show by Sesame Street characters, and food trucks.

“I understand some people may be disappointed by the cancellation of the fireworks, but I’m confident the event will still be plenty of fun.”

Gates open to the New Year’s Eve in Ipswich celebration at North Ipswich Reserve from 5pm on 31 December.

A full program and other event information is available at www.christmasinipswich.com.au

