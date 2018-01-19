Menu
New day delivers new hope for Hornets

RUNS NEEDED: Hornets batsman Anthony Wilson has faith the team can turn things around tomorrow against Sandgate-Redcliffe. Rob Williams
callum dick
by

TAKE early wickets and then score runs.

It might not be rocket science, but sometimes the obvious plan is the best one.

That is what Ipswich/Logan captain Anthony Wilson will be telling his side when the Hornets resume their two-day contest against Sandgate-Redcliffe tomorrow.

The sixth-placed Hornets never really got out of second gear last weekend, falling all-out for just 141 on a traditionally strong batting wicket.

The hosts responded to be 4/120 at stumps, leaving the Hornets' bowling attack with plenty of work to do early at Trevor Hohns Field.

"Normally when we play at Sandgate, whoever wins the toss will always bat first, but they won and sent us in," Wilson said.

"It wasn't a bad wicket, but it was a bit greener than normal. The ball moved around a fair bit and unfortunately our top order was nicking everything (to the slips) and we got ourselves in trouble."

Wilson said the wicket of Nick de Giusti right before lunch was the critical domino; had the all-rounder managed to bat into the second session, the Hornets might be in a better position tomorrow.

"No one really managed to get in, apart from Jack (Wood) at the end," Wilson said.

"We were four down until the last over before lunch, and unfortunately Nick got out. We had mini fight-backs, but couldn't put anything together.

"It was a big game for us, and we just didn't perform."

Fortunately, the Hornets have a chance at redemption.

In their favour will be the desire of Sandgate to take full points from the match, meaning the hosts will likely need to declare soon after passing the Hornets' total.

"Obviously we need to take some early wickets," Wilson said.

"If they pass our score, hopefully they'll declare so we can set a game up for someone to win.

"Then we set them a target and they need to chase it. But this all depends on us coming out and bowling well.

"Batting second they can control the game a bit more than we can. The way the comp is at the moment, they'd be pretty keen to get full points because it is so close."

Hornets coach Geoff Paulsen doubled down on Wilson's simple but accurate assessment.

"We need to get them out as quickly as possible," Paulsen said.

"We need to stay positive. There's only one thing we can do to win, and that's be positive."

Topics:  anthony wilson ipswich/logan hornets

Ipswich Queensland Times
