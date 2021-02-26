New date locked in for Ipswich music festival

Organisers of Trip the Switch music festival are confident the event will go ahead as planned in February.

A NEW date has been set for much-anticipated Ipswich music festival Trip the Switch.

The event, which was previously locked in for February 27, has now been set to go ahead on Saturday, July 3.

Music lovers who already have their tickets will be relieved to know the line-up of performers has not changed.

Anyone with tickets will be able to use them on the new date.

The organisers confirmed Ticketmaster would be in contact with all ticket holders in relation to this rescheduled event.

Organisers announced last Friday the event would be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trip the Switch music festival will be held at Willowbank Raceway.

