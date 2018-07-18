New data shows residential lot sizes shrinking

PROPERTIES are shrinking in Ipswich.

New data from real estate giant Ray White shows the average lot size across the city is now 443square metres.

The median vacant land price dropped 3 per cent last year, down to $191,500, while the rate per-square-metres increased by 20.6 per cent.

House and land packages are also sliding, the figures show, with only 276 sales in 2017 at an average price of $385,000.

But the market is still on the upswing, with key market indicators pointing to continued growth.

Lot approvals were up 13.41 per cent in 2017 as new estates continue to grow off the back of high investor demand.

According to Ipswich City Council's 2017 Property and Development Report Card, 3226 new homes were built last year. Historically, Ipswich residential blocks were large.

During the early 1900s residential lot sizes typically ranged from to 809square metres to 1012square metres . Towards the end of the 1900s, lot sizes dropped to about 600 to 700square metres and today, 300 to 500square metres blocks are common.

Ray White Special Projects executive director Mark Creevey said the price increase on land per square metre could be attributed to smaller lot sizes.

He said demand was still strong with affordability a key driver for the property market.

"The median value for land reduced slightly we which expect to be a result of increased competition with a number of new estates having commenced in 2017," Mr Creevey said.

"Median values are only 5.69 per cent higher than the 10 year average while the rate per square metre is 20.60 per cent higher due to diminishing lots sizes which highlights the importance of maintaining affordability as a key selling point in this region."