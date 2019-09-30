New data reveals holiday traffic hotspots to avoid

lengthy delays can be avoided by planning ahead and Transport for NSW is helping motorist by providing information about traffic hotspots and alternative road options that may provide a smoother journey.

WHAT do you get when you have a long weekend and school holidays at the same time? Extra traffic on the road of course.

Fortunately Transport for NSW is looking to new data analytics to identify traffic hotspots and help motorists find alternative road options for a smoother journey.

The October long weekend is a busy time on our roads with holidaymakers taking advantage of the three day break. The long weekend also coincides with the end of Queensland school holidays.

"We've used a combination of traffic data from previous years and predictive analytics to help motorists better understand what to expect on their journeys,” acting director of operations Jonathon Crocker said.

"It's important to remember the delay information is in addition to the time it would take to travel through these areas on an average day.”

Mr Crocker added that Transport for NSW staff would be set up at Warnervale Service Centres, and Clybucca and Yelgun rest areas ahead of known hotspots and delay points to give real time traffic information, return journey details, safety tips and support to travellers.

"Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, get a good night's sleep before they travel and take regular breaks.”

Additional message boards will be displaying real time information ahead of key traffic hotspots to assist travellers plan ahead or refer to Live Traffic to real time updates.

Based on traffic flow information from previous years and predictive analytics motorists can expect heavy holiday traffic at the following locations on the NSW North Coast:

Pacific Highway at Tweed Heads - northbound

Friday 4 October between 10am and 3pm delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Monday 7 October between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 10 minutes, between 12pm and 3pm delays of up to 20 minutes and between 3pm and 6pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Pacific Highway at Woodburn - northbound

Friday 4 October between 10am and 3pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Saturday 5 October between 10am and 3pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Monday 7 October between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 15 minutes, between 12pm and 3pm delays of up to 30 minutes and between 3pm and 6pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Pacific Highway at Ulmarra - northbound

Friday 4 October between 10am and 3pm delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Monday 7 October between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 10 minutes, between 12pm and 3pm delays of up to 30 minutes and between 3pm and 6pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour - northbound

Northbound trip on Friday 4 October between 10am and 3pm delays of 10 to 15 minutes can be expected.

Northbound trip on Saturday 5 October between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour - southbound

Monday 7 October between 10am and 3pm delays of 5 to 10 minutes can be expected.

Pacific Highway at Hexham - northbound

Friday 4 October between 6am and 10am delays of up to 10 minutes, between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 30 minutes and between 12pm and 3pm delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.

Saturday 5 October between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Pacific Highway at Hexham - southbound

Monday 7 October between 10am and 12pm delays of up to 10 minutes, between 12pm and 3pm delays of up to 30 minutes and between 3pm and 6pm delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

Monday 7 October between 10am and 3pm delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Start planning now by visiting the holiday journeys webpage: rms.nsw.gov.au/holiday-journeys.

If you are keen to take an alternative route to your holiday destination which avoids the know pinch points, Destination NSW offers great advice to plan your trip www.visitnsw.com/things-to-do/drives-and-road-trips

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.