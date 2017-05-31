Shocking new evidence exposes our overcharging tradies

According to the quarterly Tradie Price Index the cost of a tradie is 6.9% higher than the national average.

IF YOU'VE ever renovated a house the pricey cost of tradies would come as no surprise, but in Queensland the fees for construction workers are rising.

According to the quarterly Tradie Price Index the cost of a tradie is 6.9% higher than the national average.

The cost of renovating in Queensland has risen 2.4 % in the past three months and a whopping 14.4% year on year, indicating a strong renovators market.

New data from ServiceSeeking.com.au shows tradies are earning millions across the country on building, construction and household jobs.

Plumbers are the most expensive across the state, although their rates have fallen slightly in the past quarter down 0.1%.

Landscapers are the second most pricey followed by electricians.

But if you are considering renovations, now might be the right time.

The cost of builders has dropped dramatically in the past quarter by 8.4%.

Who is the most expensive?

1. Plumbers: $85/ hr

2. Landscapers $81.1

3. Electricians $73.3/ hr

4. Builders $69.6

5. Tilers: $59.7/ hr

6. Carpenters: $52.9/ hr

7. Plasterers: $52.4/ hr

8. Painters: $46.9/ hr