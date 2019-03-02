New dam plan to reduce flooding in Bremer, Brisbane rivers

The proposed dam would have been a peak storage volume of 130,000 megalitres, which is more than 60 per cent bigger than Moogerah Dam pictured here.

The proposed dam would have been a peak storage volume of 130,000 megalitres, which is more than 60 per cent bigger than Moogerah Dam pictured here. David Nielsen

AN INVESTIGATION into the feasibility of building a dam on Warrill Creek just outside Ipswich has found it could potentially reduce flooding on the Bremer and Brisbane rivers.

An October 2014 investigation into possible future flood storages looked at a number of options for new dams to mitigate future flooding in the wake of the 2011 disaster.

A flood storage on the lower Warrill Creek at Willowbank was only one of many options investigated, however the study found it would have a significant impact on flows into Ipswich and Brisbane.

The Prefeasibility Investigation in Flood Mitigation Storage Infrastructure report found there would have been a peak storage volume of 130,000 megalitres, which is more than 60 per cent bigger than Moogerah Dam.

The study also looked into what effect the dam would have had during the region's biggest floods, including 1974, 2011 and 2013.

In 1974, for example, the dam would have reduced peak flows on the Warrill Creek by 73 per cent, which in turn would have significantly reduced the impact further downstream on the Bremer and Brisbane rivers.

A key factor in the Warrill Creek site is the proximity to the construction of the Southern Freight Rail Corridor.

The possibility of co-ordinating the construction of the rail line with a dam was discussed in the report, though the findings were far from conclusive.

"Scenarios including a lower Warrill Creek AMTD 13.9 km/14.6 km storage would appear to have the most benefit for flood levels in Ipswich with flows from the Bremer River catchment of similar magnitude to 1974," the report states.

"The analysis indicates a relatively low present value of benefits ($107.6million) and relatively high present value of costs ($372.1 million)... co-location with the proposed Southern Freight Railway creates a significantly longer structure without sufficient savings through cost sharing to compensate for the extra cost."

The report also mentions the high cost of relocating high voltage power transmission lines if the dam was built.

When asked if the possibility of building a dam on the lower Warrill Creek at Willowbank was still on the radar, the Department of Natural Resources said only that it had been considered.

"Flood storage on the lower Warrill Creek at Willowbank has been considered as part of the Brisbane River Catchment Flood Studies," a spokesperson said.

"The need for other flood storage options will be examined following the outcomes of Seqwater Dam Improvement Program, which is a prioritised, staged program of upgrades and maintenance."