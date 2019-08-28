Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.
The Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.
Travel

New Daintree walk completed

by Nick Dalton
28th Aug 2019 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the $1.3 million upgrade was the latest in a series of investments to improve the experience for visitors to national parks.

Ms Enoch said the $1.3 million was spent on new and upgraded boardwalks, refurbishing the concrete paths, new interpretative signs and a new information shelter.

"This project is a collaborative effort between the Eastern Kuku Yalanji peoples, who have cared for this special country for thousands of generations, and the Queensland Government," she said.

Tour operator Mike D'Arcy (above) praised the State Government's investment in the area's future. "The Madja renovation brilliantly showcases our unique rainforest, mangroves, ferns and relic plants," he said.

The State Government committed $1 million in 2018-19 for walking track upgrades and the replacement of lookout structures in Mossman Gorge.

More Stories

boardwalk daintree rainforest environment tourism

Top Stories

    Car thief labelled 'an absolute menace'

    premium_icon Car thief labelled 'an absolute menace'

    Crime Frank Albert Le-Grice drove at excessive speed, travelling onto the wrong side of the road.

    NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    premium_icon NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    Education This year’s NAPLAN tests have produced a mixed bag of results

    Everything you need to know about Wednesday protest

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about Wednesday protest

    News Commuters to Brisbane being urged to allow extra travel time

    Free flu jabs for kids ... if the minister approves

    premium_icon Free flu jabs for kids ... if the minister approves

    Health “The risks of complications for kids who contract the flu are high."