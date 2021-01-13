New dad risked jail to see new born baby

A NEW dad caught driving while disqualified was on his way to get a health check before visiting wife and their baby in hospital.

Martin Fiare Tavui, 31, from Goodna, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by court order at Bellbird Park on August 19, 2020.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police intercepted Tavui at 1.30pm in a service station on Redbank Plains Rd.

“He said he did not have a licence. It was disqualified on March 20 for nine months until December 2020,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

“He said he was going to a doctor’s appointment.

Martin Tavui leaves court after pleading guilty to disqualified driving.

“Due to his personal circumstances his car was not immobilised by police.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Tavui received a suspended jail term of three months in his prior conviction for unlicensed driving in February last year.

Defence lawyer Mickaela Brown said Tavui wanted to ensure he was safe to visit his child in hospital.

“He instructs that he was seeking medical tests for himself that he was in good health before coming into contact with the baby,” Ms Brown said.

“His partner couldn’t drive due to having a C-section.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum, after noting he was already on a suspended jail term for a driving offence, sentenced Tavui to three months jail with immediate parole.

She also activated the original jail sentence to be served concurrently as a suspended term.

His licence was disqualified for two years.

Ms MacCallum gave a strong warning to Tavui to think of the jail term hanging over his head.