New dad ready to tackle exams

Studying for exams can be challenging at the best of times, but for USQ student Abdul Adil Mohammed becoming a new dad has inspired him to succeed.

The first year accounting student became a father when he and his wife Azmat Akheela welcomed son Abdul Arshan into the world on May 23.

Mr Mohammed has spent many long nights changing nappies and looking after his child while putting the final touches on assessments and cramming for tests before exam period, which starts today.

Surviving on less than five hours sleep a night, he is also in the middle of a 30-day fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which means abstaining from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

Despite his many commitments, Mr Mohammed said fatherhood has provided him added motivation while preparing for his first round of exams.

"It (exams) will be difficult, but it is not impossible,” he said.

"God has given everyone talent, but we all have to utilise it and work hard in order to find good days.

"What strives me to succeed is seeing the happiness in my parents, wife and setting a good example for my son.”

Mr Mohammed moved to Australia from India in December for better educational opportunities and to enhance his career prospects.

He is studying a Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) at USQ Springfield in the hope of becoming a finance manager in a multinational company in India.

"An MPA is very important in my home country and will give me the best chance of achieving my goals,” he said.

"I am very fortunate I have access to a highly qualified faculty with good understanding skills at USQ.

"Everyone here is very cooperative and helpful.”

To learn more about USQ International, visit www.usq.edu.au/study/international.