A Springfield man has won $10,000 on a scratchie in the same week his child was born.
New dad jumping for joy over $10,000 win

Andrew Korner
11th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
THE TIMING could not have been better for a Springfield Instant Scratchie winner whose wife just gave birth this week.

The lucky new dad won $10,000 on a $1 ticket purchased from Nextra Orion.

With bills to pay and another mouth to feed, the winner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he hoped to still have some of the winnings left over to enjoy.

“I couldn’t believe it when I scratched it,” he said

“I was shaking. I was completely pumped with adrenaline.

“After I settled down a bit, I then started to think I might have accidentally bought some kind of novelty ticket.”

A quick check down at the newsagent confirmed the numbers.

Nextra Orion owner Rashmi Ganesh said she couldn’t be happier for the winner.

“The winner came into the store to check his ticket,” she explained.

“I couldn’t believe it He couldn’t believe it It came as a shock to both of us.

“He was giving everyone high fives. He almost did a handstand.

“He told us he’d just had a baby as well. I said to him, the baby must have given him luck.”

Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, there were 151 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $11.8 million in top prizes.

Ipswich Queensland Times

