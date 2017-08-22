New curriculum and learning spaces for TSAC

IF YOU'RE a parent and have a child making the transition from primary to high school next year, then make sure to check out The Springfield Anglican College Secondary Open Day 2017 this Saturday.

The popular college is opening its doors to the public for a special showcase of all it has to offer and to provide potential parents and students an insight into TSAC Secondary Campus life.

Principal Darren Pitt started at TSAC earlier this year and said the Open Day would be a great opportunity for prospective parents and students to hear first-hand from students about what it's like to attend the school.

"There will be two sessions throughout the day which are designed for students and families to discover, explore, engage and interact with everything on offer at the college,” Mr Pitt said.

TSAC Principal Darren Pitt.

"We will open up all aspects of the school, so there will be GBC sports occurring in the morning and in the afternoon a series of creative arts, dance, visual arts and drama programs will be on display,” Mr Pitt said.

"Throughout the day all over the campus there will be student guides to talk honestly about what it's like to be a student here and people will also be able to see some new initiatives that will be starting in 2018.”

Mr Pitt said his team of educators at The Springfield Anglican College were committed to preparing students for life beyond school and from 2018 would introduce new core subjects such as business and enterprise and digital solutions.

"We've changed the curriculum for Year 7 and 8 as we're keen to make sure they have the skills they need for the workplace and research shows that kids will need skills in digital literacy, entrepreneurship and enterprise,” Mr Pitt said.

"We're therefore making coding and programming compulsory subjects for Year 7 and 8 so that they are fully equipped for life in the real world three to five years later.

"We're also building a new Year 7 precinct and 2018 will be the first time that we have four Year 7 classes because the demand has been so strong.

"This precinct will provide dedicated areas where they can learn and expand into the outside learning spaces exclusively made for them, an important transition from primary to senior.

"We have also redeveloped our old technology building into a newly designed Innovation Centre where students can engage in coding, programing and other STEM activities.”

The Springfield Anglican College Secondary Campus Open Day is on this Saturday from 9-11am or 2-3:30pm.

For more information visit: http://tsac.qld.edu.au/enrolment/secondary-open-day/