New COVID cases linked to Ipswich suburbs

NEW gathering limits have been implemented and aged care facilities across southeast Queensland have been placed into lockdown effective immediately, after health authorities confirmed six new positive coronavirus cases related to the youth detention centre.

The first case was announced on Thursday, after a 77-year-old Bundamba woman tested positive.

The Bundamba woman, who works as a supervisor at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, worked five shifts while she was infectious.

A second man from Marsden, who became sick around the same time and also works at the centre, has tested positive.

Another worker, who also works for QBuild and has carried out work at Springwood has tested positive, along with his wife

Another positive case is a North Ipswich man who also works in a disability accommodation service

A relative of his, who has attended Ipswich Hospital, has tested positive.

The 6th case is another female worker who lives in Forest Lake.

Queensland Premier Annastacia palaszczuk speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled

Residents who have any relevant symptoms, including a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, loss of taste or smell. have been urged to get tested immediately.

COVID clinics in West Moreton will offer expanded testing this weekend.

An extra clinic will open in the Salvation Army Church Hall, Coal Street, Bundamba from 9am-4.30pm, on Saturday and Sunday.

A full list of COVID testing clinics in the West Moreton region can be found here.

Gatherings at home will be reduced to 10 people for residents in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay and Redlands.

Queensland Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the aged care and disability accommodation service lockdowns were effective across the Metro South, Metro North and West Moreton areas.

"Anyone in the greater Brisbane and Ipswich areas with any symptoms at all are urged to visit one of the testing locations," he said.

Gyms, restaurants, cafes and bars will continue to operate with their COVID safe plans.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said that hospital emergency department staff will be wearing full personal protective equipment.

"I have asked that the Ipswich Hospital to use personal protective equipment throughout the entire hospital, until we get on top of this," she said.

In addition, the state recorded three extra cases from crew members on ships up north.

There are now 15 active cases in Queensland.