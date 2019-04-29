Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Eric Young is facing a fraud trial.
Andrew Eric Young is facing a fraud trial. File
Crime

New court date for Sunshine Coast fraud accused

Sherele Moody
by
29th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Kleenmaid fraud court case will start in around five months.

Andrew Eric Young was to face trial this month on a raft of fraud and insolvency charges but his trial is now set to start the week of September 16.

All charges relate to the collapsed whitegoods business Kleenmaid and its spare parts offshoot Edis Service Logistics, including allegations the 64-year-old dishonestly gained a $13million loan from Westpac.

Kleenmaid and related companies closed in 2009, owing around $96million.

Mr Young was committed to stand trial in March of 2014.

There have been five years of delays, including a defence legal team change, a mental health court application and court calendar clashes.

Brisbane District Court Judge Brian Devereaux made the decision on Monday to allow legal firm Fisher Dore the time it needs to prepare a defence for Mr Young and to also find a barrister who can present the case for the estimated 10-16-week trial.

Fisher Dore has only just taken on Mr Young's case after his application for legal aid was recently granted. 　

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

- NewsRegional

andrew eric young court crime fraud kleenmaid
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Eager voters get in early to cast the first ballots in Blair

    premium_icon Eager voters get in early to cast the first ballots in Blair

    Politics Political candidates and their supporters lined the path leading into the Ipswich Humanities Centre in an attempt to capture people still considering their vote

    Every flavour of buns walking out the door

    premium_icon Every flavour of buns walking out the door

    Business Punters were buying one pack of every flavour.

    Dad undone by unbuckled kid

    premium_icon Dad undone by unbuckled kid

    Crime An officer using a torch light spotted his son's belt undone.

    Carjacking mum living in fear

    premium_icon Carjacking mum living in fear

    Crime Toowoomba duo jailed for terrifying night of violence in Brisbane