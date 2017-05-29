26°
News

New counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Ashleigh Howarth
| 29th May 2017 11:46 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW multi-million counter-terrorism facility will be built in Wacol for the Queensland Police to utilise to ensure they are prepared for any potential terrorism activity that could occur.

The State Government has announced they will spend $46.7 million over three years to build the centre, which will include indoor firearms ranges, a scenario village and specialist training areas to increase capability in managing terrorism and other critical incidents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding, part of next month's State Budget, would provide police with a state-of-the-art facility and generate more than 130 jobs during construction.

"The Wacol facility was formerly the site of the John Oxley Memorial Hospital and has been repurposed from Queensland Health as part of a 2006 election commitment for an integrated police facility known as 'Westgate'," she said.

"Queenslanders have all watched the awful images from Manchester, just as we did from Nice, Brussels and Westminster, that institution so close to the heart of our democracy. We must do everything we can to can to prevent those scenes being repeated here."

Police Minister Mark Ryan said a detailed business case has been conducted and the Queensland Police has already completed significant work including a firearms range that forms part of their strategic master plan for the 140 hectare site which will ultimately include training, specialist and logistics hubs.

"The Palaszczuk Government is proud of its investment in the future of community and police officer safety in Queensland. The combination of new structures and the restoration of heritage-listed buildings makes this a shovel-ready, all trades opportunity for the Wacol and Ipswich area," Minister Ryan said.

"Selection of the Wacol site means that 70% of all police officers in Queensland will be within a 100 kilometre radius of the new facilities. It is expected that all recruits and the majority of police officers will conduct their yearly training at this new facility and the QPS is looking at options for servicing northern and western police officers as well.

"A significant advantage of the new facility is for officers to be able to complete their operational skills and training re-qualifications in the one location and return to their duties much sooner than they currently can. Being an indoor facility, police can also train at any time of the day or night and in any weather."

This facility will be co-located with the police driving skills section to enhance training on the growing issue of vehicle attacks such as those recently seen interstate and overseas.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said planning for the Westgate site had a strong focus on community interaction including facilities shared with local community groups.

"It is an unfortunate reality that police officers around the world are now dealing with dangerous critical incidents which typically only last a matter of minutes," Commissioner Stewart said.

"The ability to have our first response officers practice in purpose-built facilities for emerging trends such as active-shooter incidents is a significant benefit."

The Satellite

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk queensland police terrorism wacol

Three dead, tanker driver airlifted to Toowoomba from smash

Three dead, tanker driver airlifted to Toowoomba from smash

UPDATE: The driver of a fuel tanker involved in a triple highway fatality this morning has been airlifted to Toowoomba.

Patients inside as ambulance hit on highway

Queensland Ambulance Service transported a 60-year-old man from Septimus

Three paramedics among the injured

James Hardie boss devastated by work death

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A MAN in his 60s has died in an industrial accident.

New counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Local Partners

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Coach plays hard ball but the results are plain to see

Building a better future in detention centre school

COMMUNITY MINDED: Boys from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre have built and donated a cubby house to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

Students construct valuable community projects and learn trades

5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Don't forget to give generously to the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal this weekend. Collectors will be out knocking on doors, as well as operating static collection points around the city.

SEE what's on this weekend around Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

IT’S been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas. Makes you feel old, doesn’t it?

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Big Pineapple festival safety concerns as 100s walk home

LONG WALK HOME: Many festival goers opted to take a dangerous walk home due to transport difficulty following the Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye on Saturday.

Big Pineapple festival-goers have braved dangerous walks home

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt releases debut album in concert

Caitlyn Shadbolt has launched her debut album in a concert at the Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Caitlyn Shadbolt releases debut album in Gympie concert

AMAZING LIFESTYLE BLOCK, READY TO BE BUILT ON!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

2 LEVELS OF LIVING ON A BIG 800M2 ROOM FOR SHED, POOL OR GRANNY FLAT

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $485,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!