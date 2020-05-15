New counselling business aims to ease people past COVID-19

Tina Bramley has just started EdgeWise Illuminating Counselling and Psychotherapy. Picture: Cordell Richardson

DESPITE having to close its doors just a couple of weeks after opening, a new Ipswich business may have started offering its services at the right time.

Holistic counsellor and psychotherapist Tina Bramley launched EdgeWise Illuminating Counselling and Psychotherapy in the Top of Town at the end of February.

Although she was forced to shut up the business in The Old Flour Mill a short while after due to COVID-19, Ms Bramley has turned to online sessions from home.

"We work with the whole person," she said.

"Some traditional forms of psychology tend to focus on the mind and the brain and thought patterns, which is fantastic.

"We don't forget about the body and the spirit and the soul and how that all interconnects.

"It's basically about helping people find meaning and purpose in life but using evidence-based techniques to do that."

Ms Bramley said the services she offers can assist people through the pandemic.

"Lots of things are coming up for people at the moment," she said.

"People are feeling lost and it's also given some people time for reflection and they wonder whether they're on the right track in life.

"That's the kind of thing I can help them with. To make sense of their life to date and perhaps get to know themselves a bit better and work out where they want to go moving forward."

Ms Bramley, who grew up in Marburg and was schooled in Rosewood, returned to Ipswich in 2007 and is running her own business for the first time.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to see people face-to-face again," she said.

"But I'm pretty surprised at how effective the online sessions are.

"Within the first five minutes you tend to forget that you're not in the same room as the other person.

"I think people are looking for something different."

Ms Bramley has completed postgraduate studies in holistic counselling and psychotherapy and has worked previously in the corporate, not-for-profit, education and local government sectors.

She is a member of the national peak body, the Psychotherapy And Counselling Federation of Australia.