Ipswich councillor's rough start to new job

The new Ipswich City Council following the Division 7 by-election on October 7 where Dave Martin swept the polls.

IPSWICH'S newest councillor had a rough first week on the job.

Almost immediately after being sworn into his new position as the new Division 7 councillor on Thursday, Dave Martin was admitted to hospital.

It was a planned surgery to have his prostate removed.

About six months ago he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but that didn't stop the community minded man from chasing his dream to serve Ipswich, and restore the public's faith in the council.

Now, as he recovers from surgery and awaits test results to confirm the cancer is gone, Cr Martin is thinking about what he can do for Ipswich between now and the next scheduled local government election in 2020.

"I want to get in there and help restore people's faith in the council by being open and transparent, and answering questions they may ask," Cr Martin said.

"While I was out door knocking, I noticed there was a lot of angst towards Ipswich City Council, regarding accountability and transparency.

"I hadn't realised that or how the council workers were feeling. The weight and expectation on their shoulders.

"That surprised me to some degree.

"I spoke to one lady who doesn't tell people where she works because it leads to unpleasant discussions.

"People (working at the council) are under the pump, people are looking over their shoulders and there's this general feeling of 'who's next'.

"There are 1200 to 1300 people working for the council, so that's part of the reason I really want to help restore the faith."

Within the division, Cr Martin has already started work on investigating how he can secure a new set of lights at a problem intersection where Grange Rd meets Robertson Rd.

He said it was raised as a major safety concern, and general inconvenience, while he was door knocking ahead of the October 7 poll.

Overseeing the CBD redevelopment and ensuring businesses are brought back into the CBD is also one of his priorities, along with ensuring kerb and channelling, and footpaths are installed in West Ipswich.

"Part of that is seeing Brisbane St increased to four lanes through that stretch," Cr Martin said.

"The increase in traffic is ridiculous."

Cr Martin said he was personally comforted by having well respected local government personality Gary Kellar on board as the council's acting CEO following Jim Lindsay's departure.

Mr Kellar was the author of the governance review into the council, commissioned by Mr Lindsay before the mayoral by-election.

"I hope we have seen the last of these allegations," Cr Martin said.

"I am still overwhelmed and humbled at the faith people have put in me, by electing me. I don't want to let people down. I have a responsibility to fulfil and I want to do that."