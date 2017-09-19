New council website enhances community connectivity

USEFUL: The Scenic Rim Council have upgraded their website to make it more user friendly.

THE Scenic Rim Council has unveiled a new-look website so they can better connect with the community.

The website now incorporates a range of new features including 'click to call' for smartphones, quick links to frequently requested council information and services, enhanced social media integration, Google-powered site search and mapping connectivity for navigation.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the new website provided a 'mobile responsive' online environment, delivering an enhanced experience across smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop devices.

"The importance of our website as the digital front door to council, its services and the Scenic Rim region has never been greater,” Cr Christensen said.

"Visitation to our website has increased by more than 72% in the past five years.

"Last year, there were more than 350,000 visits to www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au and people are increasingly accessing council's website on the go from a mobile device.

"We have responded to this trend to ensure we are connecting with the community in a manner that reflects the way people are seeking and consuming information online.

"More than half of all traffic to council's website now comes from smartphones and tablets. In the past 12 months alone we've seen a 20% shift away from desktop computers to mobile devices as the method of access.”

Cr Christensen said council had also launched a new online economic development portal www.investscenicrim.com.au to promote the region's investment potential.

"This new site is another touch point for business and industry considering investment and business opportunities in the Scenic Rim region,” he said.

"It highlights and reinforces the exciting potential of our existing and emerging industries including tourism, with its growing focus on agri-tourism and eco-tourism, our high quality agricultural offering and primary industry, as well as freight and logistics.”

Also included on the new website is a what's on calendar, where community groups can submit their upcoming activities to let the region know what is coming up.