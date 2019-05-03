Menu
Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.
Council News

New council, candidate law change after CCC's probe

3rd May 2019 6:55 AM
COMPULSORY councillors and candidate training and real-time disclosure of electoral donations are among changes in a raft of reforms stemming from a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the proposed reforms would strengthen transparency, integrity and accountability in councils.

The reforms are included in the Local Government Electoral Amendment Bill 2019.

"Mandatory training was one of a number of recommendations from the CCC's Operation Belcarra Report,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"It requires all candidates at Local Government elections, including sitting councillors, to undertake training as a condition of their nomination.

"This is about ensuring candidates having a strong understanding of their obligations, both during an election campaign and as a councillor.”

The Bill also mandates full preferential voting for mayoral and single councillor elections, to be effective for the 2020 local government election.

"This aligns voting methodologies with state and federal elections and helps to avoid voter confusion,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"It ensures every vote counts, electing the candidate preferred by a majority of voters, and is inherently more democratic.

"We're also seeking to implement real time disclosure of electoral spending, an important transparency measure that will make local government representatives more accountable.”

Other proposed reforms include requiring candidates to disclose interests including membership of a political party, requiring further information around gifts and donations and removing powers of mayors in relation to budgets, the appointment of senior executive employees and the issuing of directions to the CEO.

