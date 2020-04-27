Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The first meeting of the new Ipswich City Council. Picture: Cordell Richardson
The first meeting of the new Ipswich City Council. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

New Ipswich council appoints deputy mayor

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Apr 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL newcomer Marnie Doyle has been appointed as the deputy mayor of Ipswich City Council but it's a position she will only hold for the next 12 months.

Appointing a deputy to mayor Teresa Harding was a critical part of the agenda of the new council's first meeting.

Division 4 councillor Kate Kunzelmann moved for the banking and finance lawyer to take up the position but that it also be vacated after a year for a new councillor to step up.

It was seconded by fellow Division 4 representative Russell Milligan.

No questions or discussions were had by the council about the motion.

All councillors except for Sheila Ireland supported the motion.

Cr Ireland had moments earlier nominated Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic for the role.

"Congratulations councillor Doyle," Cr Harding said.

More Stories

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking up a storm at home

        premium_icon Cooking up a storm at home

        News Program offers a way for kids to learn how to cook from home

        Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        premium_icon Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        Council News A local council has acknowledged two applications to revoke heritage listings from...

        University provides financial relief

        premium_icon University provides financial relief

        News University sets up a financial plan to support student

        Blanket appeal to help pets stay snug as a bug this winter

        premium_icon Blanket appeal to help pets stay snug as a bug this winter

        News Desperate plea for blankets and jackets ahead of winter months.