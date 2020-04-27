New Ipswich council appoints deputy mayor

The first meeting of the new Ipswich City Council. Picture: Cordell Richardson

COUNCIL newcomer Marnie Doyle has been appointed as the deputy mayor of Ipswich City Council but it's a position she will only hold for the next 12 months.

Appointing a deputy to mayor Teresa Harding was a critical part of the agenda of the new council's first meeting.

Division 4 councillor Kate Kunzelmann moved for the banking and finance lawyer to take up the position but that it also be vacated after a year for a new councillor to step up.

It was seconded by fellow Division 4 representative Russell Milligan.

No questions or discussions were had by the council about the motion.

All councillors except for Sheila Ireland supported the motion.

Cr Ireland had moments earlier nominated Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic for the role.

"Congratulations councillor Doyle," Cr Harding said.