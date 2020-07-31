New coronavirus case in Ipswich suburb

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young talk about Covid cases that have been detected in Queensland. Pic Peter Wallis

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young talk about Covid cases that have been detected in Queensland. Pic Peter Wallis

A BELLBIRD PARK man, 27, is the latest person to test positive to coronavirus in Queensland, bringing the state’s number of active cases to 11.

It’s believed he came into contact with relatives who dined at a restaurant in Sunnybank on 23 July at the same time as the identified positive case announced this week.

Contact tracing is now underway to identify locations the 27-year-old man may have visited while positive to coronavirus.

The man is now in quarantine.

More than 700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the West Moreton Health region.

It comes as Queensland Health releases a list of restricted suburbs across Brisbane and Ipswich and aged care facilities across Brisbane’s Metro South Area and West Moreton are now in lockdown.

“Restricted areas are where, if people have any symptoms at all, they should immediately get tested,” Dr Young said.

Health Minister Steven Miles stressed the only new restrictions that apply to those suburbs are to aged care facilities in those suburbs.

The direction applies from 8pm on 30 July 2020 until the end of the declared public health emergency, unless it is revoked or replaced.

The full list of restricted Ipswich suburbs:

- Brassall

- Eastern Heights

- Flinders View

- Ipswich

- North Ipswich

- Raceview

- Riverview