Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young talk about Covid cases that have been detected in Queensland. Pic Peter Wallis
Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young talk about Covid cases that have been detected in Queensland. Pic Peter Wallis
News

New coronavirus case in Ipswich suburb

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
31st Jul 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELLBIRD PARK man, 27, is the latest person to test positive to coronavirus in Queensland, bringing the state’s number of active cases to 11.

It’s believed he came into contact with relatives who dined at a restaurant in Sunnybank on 23 July at the same time as the identified positive case announced this week.

Contact tracing is now underway to identify locations the 27-year-old man may have visited while positive to coronavirus.

The man is now in quarantine.

More than 700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the West Moreton Health region.

It comes as Queensland Health releases a list of restricted suburbs across Brisbane and Ipswich and aged care facilities across Brisbane’s Metro South Area and West Moreton are now in lockdown.

“Restricted areas are where, if people have any symptoms at all, they should immediately get tested,” Dr Young said.

Health Minister Steven Miles stressed the only new restrictions that apply to those suburbs are to aged care facilities in those suburbs.

The direction applies from 8pm on 30 July 2020 until the end of the declared public health emergency, unless it is revoked or replaced.

The full list of restricted Ipswich suburbs:

- Brassall

- Eastern Heights

- Flinders View

- Ipswich

- North Ipswich

- Raceview

- Riverview

bellbirdpark coronavirusipswich ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

        premium_icon Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

        News MP implores patience and clarifies what the restricted suburb list actually means.

        Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        premium_icon Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        News Why young people are key to stopping COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Long queue continues as people wait to get tested in Springfield

        premium_icon Long queue continues as people wait to get tested in...

        News If you’re considering joining the queue for the Orion Fever Clinic be prepared to...

        300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        premium_icon 300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed