New cops out on the beat

SIX rookie cops are about to hit the beat in Ipswich as part of a statewide rollout of 76 new police officers.

The police officers, or First Year Constables graduated from the Queensland Police Service at the academy in Oxley.

Two officers will be stationed at Ipswich station, and there will be one each for Karana Downs, Goodna, Yamanto and Springfield.

Ipswich benefited from the most new recruits in the state after the Greater Brisbane and Gold Coast areas.

The new officers completed 25 weeks of intensive training, preparing them for their new roles serving the community before graduating as FYCs.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said police perform a vital role in the maintenance of law and order and public safety. He said the new recruits are of the highest standards.

"Each has sworn they will maintain integrity, professionalism and accountability when serving and protecting the people of Queensland," he said.

"They will help to create a safe environment for residents and visitors, working in partnership with local communities and other government agencies around Queensland.

"First Year Constables breathe new life into the service with their unique experiences and enthusiasm.

Of the 76 new police officers, 19 FYCs have been allocated to the Brisbane Region, 17 to the South Eastern Region, 15 to the Central Region, 11 to the Northern Region and 14 to the Southern Region.

Retiring QPS Commissioner Ian Stewart said he remembers his time as an FYC fondly.

"There is no doubt each of these new officers will experience some challenging situations, however there will also be many rewarding and humbling times." Commissioner Stewart said.

"The role of a police officer is like no other - responsible for the safety and security of Queensland.