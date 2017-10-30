New contender's plan to build 13,000 homes in Ipswich

Mother-of-four Michelle Duncan has announced she will stand for the seat of Bundamba in the State Election, representing The Greens Party.

ANOTHER contender has entered the election space in the hopes of wooing Ipswich voters.

Mother-of-four Michelle Duncan has announced she will stand for the seat of Bundamba in the State Election, representing The Greens Party.

Ms Duncan has worked with The Greens on several campaigns and says she wants to help build a better and healthier community.

"My triplets were born prematurely and received amazing care at Ipswich Hospital," Ms Duncan said.

"They, along with my older daughter, are now being educated by some of our state's amazing public school teachers.

"I want to ensure that all families are afforded the same level of care. We need to keep our health and education system in public hands."

She said housing instability, homelessness and mortgage stress were issues Queenslanders faced every day.

If elected, she intends to ensure The Greens' housing initiatives are implemented to benefit the people of the Bundamba electorate.

"I am humbled to be standing as a candidate for Bundamba in this election. It is clear that people are fed up with the current state of politics. I look forward to providing them with a viable option," she said.

Key issues Ms Duncan will campaign on

Housing affordability:

"A safe roof over our heads is a necessity. And yet so many Queenslanders do not have even this most basic need being met. People in Bundamba are doing it tough - mortgage and rental stress, huge waits on the lists for social housing, and skyrocketing housing prices are just some of the factors contributing to this stress. Our 'A Home for All' initiative will provide huge benefits to local residents. Our plan is to build 13,000 homes in the Ipswich area that for our newly developed Queensland Housing Trust. This injection of new and affordable government homes into our area will make a huge difference to everyday Queenslanders struggling to make ends meet in our area".

Electricity price decrease:

"Up to 40% of the money we pay for our power is profit made by State Government-owned energy companies and private corporations. We want to reverse that. We plan to scrap private electricity retailers and bring electricity generation back into public and community ownership. We plan to put people before profits, and the people of Bundamba will have more money in their pockets with cheaper bills."

Ban corruption:

"We've seen far too much of it recently. Developers make large donations, and their huge projects get approved. The rich get richer and everybody else suffers as a result. We want to ban corporate donations. We also plan to get rid of cash-for-access meetings; access to our government ministers should not be determined by your ability to pay."

Fair Share Plan:

"We want to make sure our state schools and hospitals remain at high quality. This costs money. Right now, billions of dollars are being taken offshore as a result of tax breaks given to big coal and gas corporations. If we were to tax them properly, we would raise $26 billion over five years. That money is better spent on the health and education of Queenslanders".