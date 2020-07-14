Menu
Indian Tadka owners Sid Tripathi and Chandan Singh are hoping to open a new restaurant, Essence of Indya, at the end of the month.
Business

New contemporary Indian restaurant coming to city

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
THE familiar faces behind a popular Ipswich restaurant are working hard to open what they say will be the first contemporary Indian restaurant in the city.

Sid Tripathi and Chandan Singh own Indian Tadka in Augustine Heights and hope to open their new establishment, Essence of Indya, by the end of the month.

The new eatery is located on the corner of Warwick Rd and Park St in Ipswich.

"We are almost there," Mr Tripathi said.

"We are transforming this place to Ipswich's first contemporary Indian restaurant.

"The concept behind the name is we are taking only the essence of Indian cuisine.

"The base of the dishes will be Indian cuisine but our menu is basically inspired and celebrated with a lot of different cuisines."

The pair opened the popular Indian Tadka in 2017.

"That's authentic Indian," Mr Tripathi said.

"This will be modern Indian.

"(The menu will include) lemongrass chicken, rosemary beef and chicken tikka tacos.

"Many of the dishes are something you've never seen before."

The current economic climate is tough enough for existing businesses, let alone new ones, but the business partners knew it was something they had to go for.

It will bring not only some tasty new dishes to Ipswich but jobs as well.

"It is difficult," Mr Tripathi said.

"Ipswich has many restaurants … (but we thought) it needs a restaurant serving contemporary Indian food.

"We wanted to bring it here.

"It's another challenge. We still have the lunger to learn. Say have said this wold never work here but we want to bring it here.

"We don't know what is ahead. We just wanted to do it."

