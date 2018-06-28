New constables for Ipswich district

SEVEN first-year Queensland Police constables will head the beat in the Ipswich region after graduating from the academy in Oxley today.

"Wherever they started their lives they are Queenslanders now and Queenslanders who will work hard to keep their fellow Queenslanders safe," Police Minister Mark Ryan said. "They deserve our gratitude and our best wishes for a long and successful career."

One constable will be based at Karana Downs Station, two at Ipswich Station, one at Yamanto, two at the Goodna Station and one in Springfield.

Deployments are based on the resources, needs and requirements of the Queensland Police Service.