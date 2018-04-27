New concept gym opens

A NEW concept of a personal training will open the doors tomorrow, and is the first of its kind in Ipswich.

Joining a plethora of gyms that have opened in Ipswich in the last few years such as CrossFit, F45, Snap Fitness and World Gym, the 12 Round Fitness Gym in Winston Glades will appeal to those who find it hard to get to a group class.

Neil Moore has been working as a personal trainer for over four years in Ipswich since he moved here from Perth, and has built up his Moore Results Personal Training business at the Ipswich showgrounds. He also has a purpose-built facility at Limestone 88, but it is this new concept that has him the most excited.

"The beauty of 12 Rounds is that every day is different," Mr Moore said. "It is a daily circuit class. All you do is come any day during opening hours, warm up and then get straight into that day's workout.

"You will find 12 exercises stationed around the room, and you do three minutes of intense work followed by 30 seconds rest in-between.

"In just 45 minutes you're done, and you can come at any time, with a trainer on site to help out. It's a great concept as despite all the gyms in Ipswich, there is a need for another place like this in town, and the big appeal is that there are no fixed class timetables."

Neil says that many people want the benefits of a group class, and not only have trouble getting to them on time but may feel a bit intimidated.

"My boot camps and training classes has specific time slots and the number one issue was people letting to them, they often missed classes if they got caught in traffic or slept in.... this way they can do their work out anytime and get the same benefits.

Neil Moore is ready to open his new gym 12 Rounds Fitness at Winston Glades. Darren Hallesy

"I picked Winston Glades as I feel it's a good spot that will appeal to all the surrounding suburbs, especially so close to RAAF Amberley," Mr Moore said. "I am also offering discount memberships to Defence Force members, firefighters, police and correction officers as a thank you."

Mr Moore, who used to weigh over 130kg himself, could be called mad for starting another business when his existing one is so big, but he says he's up for the challenge.

"My other business runs itself now, so I plan to be here at 12 Rounds full time to get things up and running, and we already have over 80 members. The grand opening tomorrow will have the Mayor throwing the first punch, plus anyone can come and try doing a few rounds for free to check it out from 8am onwards."

You will also find pictures of Danny Green around the gym, a man who has his own 12 Rounds gym in Perth and is a big supporter of the concept.

"This is a mix of boxing and intensity training. Research shows that high intensity interval training (HIIT) burns more calories, increases your metabolism and builds muscle. You'll burn fat for longer periods of time plus you'll be worn out by the end of the workout.

"You could start on a boxing station for example, then go into mountain climbers, three minutes, then maybe row, box jumps, weighted squats, push the sled...it changes every day, which means it never gets boring."

Neil thinks that there is one exercise that everyone should do, no matter who or how old they are, as it is one he says uses the most muscles.

'If there was one exercise I'd tell everyone to do it is to squat. It uses pretty much every muscle in the body and weighted squats are even better. Your legs are your biggest muscle in the body and you'll use the most muscles doing them. At the same time how, many times do you stand up and sit down a day, so it's a very functional exercise."

Mr Moore says that being declared the 'Fattest City in Australia' a few years ago was as turning point for Ipswich, and one of the reasons why he moved here. Today Ipswich has more gyms than ever.

"I've been here for four years now, I love the fact that Ipswich has that small-town feeling. When one of my gyms got flooded people turned up to help with the clean-up, without me asking. I loved that. I realised that there were more people in Ipswich that needed help with their fitness than there were in Perth, so I made the move."

12 Rounds Fitness opens tomorrow (Saturday) next door to Network Video at Winston Glades