New foodie night market mecca in Ipswich to rival Eat Street

Urbane Markets director Jason Van Hunnik and Queen of Cupcakes' Jo Bruce are gearing up for Halloween themed Urbane Markets. Rob Williams

A NIGHT foodie mecca is taking over an inner-city carpark but there is more to this delicacy pop-up than meets the eye.

Urbane Markets is strategically placed at Swifts Sports Club, a flagship market which directors hope will help re-vitalise local sporting and RSL clubs and inject a new wave of community patronage.

Urbane Markets director Jason Van Hunnik said the concept would eventually rival the likes of Eat Street in Brisbane, Melbourne foodie destinations and eventually Convent Garden in London but for the moment, it was helping keep local clubs buzzing.

"Urbane Markets is a night mecca market concept that is purely to act as an incubator for local communities. It's a boutique market that has a little bit of everything, food trucks, local artisan markets and information stalls. It becomes a little zone, a destination," he said.

"The idea was to create an opportunity where we could set up in a local place and bring numbers to where it was quiet with the aim of keeping community clubs open and active."

Mr Van Hunnik said up to four community clubs, including RSLs and sports and bowls clubs closed across the state every week.

What was once a network of up to 1800 clubs in Queensland has diminished to just 800.

The markets are a new and exciting food destination for the community but also an opportunity for local sporting clubs to grow their patronage and for food truck operators to have a new platform to grow their business.

The first market was earlier this year but there are plans to expand into other Ipswich suburbs.

Urbane Markets will also set up at Willowbank raceway from October 27 and operate at events including the Winter Nationals and CMC Rocks.

"We will have up to 50 trucks at CMC Rocks which is amazing for Ipswich," Mr Van Hunnik said.

Urbane Markets is held monthly at Swifts Sports Club, 95A Brisbane Rd, Booval. The next one is Halloween theme and will start at 4pm on October 20.