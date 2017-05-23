New community gardens offering social network

IF YOU'VE always dreamed of growing your own veggies then a new community garden is offering just that.

The free new initiative based at the Camira Springfield Community Centre will provide Greater Springfield residents a place to grow their own fresh produce, while also promoting social connection and well-being.

Camira Springfield Community Gardens volunteer and brainchild, Lyn Kelly, said while the idea was still in the baby stages she had great visions for the future.

"We're sort of in the administration stages at the moment where we are setting up and working with Ipswich City Council who have really come on-board to help us,” Ms Kelly said.

"We have one lady who actually looks after groups of people who come in from Africa, so she thinks they'll be very interested and we also want to have a bush tucker garden, so our vision for the future will be to share bush tucker meals and foods from other ethnic groups.

"We're also hoping and praying it means huge things for the community in general because many people come to the centre already who don't have many social connections, so we're hoping those people will come in and see the garden and want to be part of that community.”

Camira Springfield Community Centre Manager, Pastor Phil Cutliffe said he thought the gardens would be a great way for people to serve others while doing something they love.

Camira Springfield Community Gardens volunteer, Lyn Kelly with Pastor Phil Cutcliffe at the new community gardens site.

"It will be great for our centre because it needs a bit of a dress up, so it's always great to have people with a passion for something who can give back to others,” Ps Cutcliffe said.

"I like that the produce will be grown by the for the community and while I'm not a gardener, I can appreciate when people can get involved and pay it forward to others.

"It's a win-win for everyone.”

Councillor David Morrison said the gardens were a great addition to the existing environment, but said it could take a few months before the concept came to life.

"Lyn has met with myself and I've got no problem with starting a garden, it will just take a fair bit of earth moving works to do in the way of retaining walls, designs etc.,” Cr Morrison said.

"Nothing has been formalised as yet but we're hoping to start in June or July which should take us through until the end of August, which is good for the gardeners as it brings them into Spring.

"I see the community gardens as the minor part of the overall project and see the most important part where people can get together and form friendships.”

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Lyn Kelly via the Facebook page or text: 0438 290 438.