Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New commercial centre ripe for new jobs

Councillor David Morrison outside the site of the new development on the corner of Springfield Parkway and Nev Smith Drive where a fourth McDonald's for the Greater Springfield area is due to open next year.
Councillor David Morrison outside the site of the new development on the corner of Springfield Parkway and Nev Smith Drive where a fourth McDonald's for the Greater Springfield area is due to open next year.
Myjanne Jensen
by

DESPITE a barrage of negative feedback from the community, one Ipswich City Councillor believes Springfield's newest development is set to become a popular new job precinct.

The proposed development located on the corner of Springfield Parkway and Nev Smith Drive has come under scrutiny after it was revealed there were plans to open Greater Springfield's fourth McDonald's restaurant at the site.

Many hundreds of residents voiced their disapproval on social media regarding yet another fast food restaurant and said they would prefer to see either more healthier options made available to the area or even a new Kmart instead.

Councillor David Morrison said while he could understand people's concerns, he believed the site would grow to become a landmark area for the community.

"I think it will really lift that corner and provide lots of jobs for younger and older people and has the potential to become a real job generating precinct,” Cr Morrison said.

"It lies opposite the Bob Gibbs Oval which is frequented by lots of people, so when you've got all those people coming to the sporting precinct as well as parents on their way to Woodcrest State College coming to fuel up, I think it will become a place humming with activity.

"There are many positives because a lot of people will gain employment and many will gain their first job which will get them into the workforce.”

The parcel of land where the new commercial centre is located lies at the site of the old Doyle's Bus Depot and will include a service station, McDonald's restaurant, a 7-Eleven style convenience store and a possible future medical centre.

Councillor Morrison said the Doyle's Bus Depot used to service the area for school and railway station runs, but hadn't operated as a bus service for many years.

The area was recently demolished and is predicted to open by July 2018.

Topics:  camira commercial development david morrison jobs springfield

GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

FROM a Maroochydore beach to a Tokyo street, these are the photos that engaged the public on Canon's social media pages this year.

When is the last day to post parcels, cards for Christmas?

Have a thought for all the people who work outside when the weather turns nasty such as this postie

Time is running out to have Christmas mail delivered by December 25

Myer sales plummet in horror start to Christmas

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange today, the struggling retailer blamed reduced foot traffic, widespread industry discounting and subdued consumer sentiment for the continued deterioration in sales.

Reduced foot traffic and subdued consumer sentiment.

ACCC to block Woolies, BP fuel deal

Fuel prices would increase at the Woolworths sites if BP buys them, according to the ACCC report. Pic: Keryn Stevens

Billion-dollar deal dealt a massive blow

Local Partners