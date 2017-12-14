New commercial centre ripe for new jobs

Councillor David Morrison outside the site of the new development on the corner of Springfield Parkway and Nev Smith Drive where a fourth McDonald's for the Greater Springfield area is due to open next year.

DESPITE a barrage of negative feedback from the community, one Ipswich City Councillor believes Springfield's newest development is set to become a popular new job precinct.

The proposed development located on the corner of Springfield Parkway and Nev Smith Drive has come under scrutiny after it was revealed there were plans to open Greater Springfield's fourth McDonald's restaurant at the site.

Many hundreds of residents voiced their disapproval on social media regarding yet another fast food restaurant and said they would prefer to see either more healthier options made available to the area or even a new Kmart instead.

Councillor David Morrison said while he could understand people's concerns, he believed the site would grow to become a landmark area for the community.

"I think it will really lift that corner and provide lots of jobs for younger and older people and has the potential to become a real job generating precinct,” Cr Morrison said.

"It lies opposite the Bob Gibbs Oval which is frequented by lots of people, so when you've got all those people coming to the sporting precinct as well as parents on their way to Woodcrest State College coming to fuel up, I think it will become a place humming with activity.

"There are many positives because a lot of people will gain employment and many will gain their first job which will get them into the workforce.”

The parcel of land where the new commercial centre is located lies at the site of the old Doyle's Bus Depot and will include a service station, McDonald's restaurant, a 7-Eleven style convenience store and a possible future medical centre.

Councillor Morrison said the Doyle's Bus Depot used to service the area for school and railway station runs, but hadn't operated as a bus service for many years.

The area was recently demolished and is predicted to open by July 2018.