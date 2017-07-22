REVEALED: New combined cameras to catch road offenders

POLICE have installed new red light and speed detection camera systems on notorious south-east Queensland roads, issuing a warning to motorists to do the right thing.

The new combined red light and speed camera system and two average (P2P) speed camera systems were installed under the cooperation of police and Transport and Main Roads.

A red light camera has been installed at Kingston Road, Waterford West, at the intersection with Muchow Road. Average Speed Camera (P2P) systems have been installed at the Bruce Highway (southbound direction), between Landsborough and Elimbah, and at Mount Lindesay Highway (north and southbound direction) between Jimboomba and Park Ridge South.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said advisory signs had been installed at all locations for several months in preparation.

"The aim of these cameras is to deter drivers from speeding or disobeying red light signals as the consequences of this risky behaviour is known to contribute to road crashes," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"Speeding and disobeying signals is illegal and dangerous. It is everyone's responsibility to drive safely.

"We are urging motorists to travel at the appropriate speed for the conditions and the posted speed limits at all times.

"Driving through red lights or speeding through intersections is dangerous driving behaviour that can have serious or fatal consequences," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

The Waterford West intersection has a high volume of traffic and has been identified as a high-risk intersection from road crash data analysis undertaken by TMR.

The new combined camera systems started operation yesterday.