New combined butcher, restaurant ready to open

WITH a burning passion for all things beef, an Ipswich man decided that’s exactly what his first business would be all about.

Moey Altaaf Sharif is set to open the first half of his combined butcher and restaurant in Springfield Lakes on the weekend.

Hungry punters will be able to pick a piece of meat from the window and have it cooked right then and there.

Artwork in the business was painted by artist Travis Vinson, who is also known as DRAPL and QUENCH.

Moey’s Butcher and Grill will welcome customers for the first time on Saturday, with the butcher opening first and the restaurant expected to follow in the next couple of weeks.

It has been a long process filled with COVID-19 roadblocks over the past six months to transform the former real estate office into an exciting addition to the rapidly growing area.

Mr Sharif said the “big dollar” fit-out came at a significant cost.

With a new job opportunity falling through and with the desire to do something different, he decided to take the plunge after his wife Telleeya suggested the concept.

When the shopfront in the complex on Springfield Lakes Boulevard came up for lease, they thought, “why not?”

LOCAL NEWS: Police investigating illegal shooting of cattle

“My grandfather has been a slaughterman all his life so I’ve grown up around meat and beef,” Mr Sharif said.

“I love beef. It’s my favourite. I know so much about it.

“We are specialising in beef. Do we grass fed, grain fed, we’ve got a big cabinet for dry aged beef, wagyu and Angus.

“So we’ve got every kind of beef under the sun in our butcher.”



Mr Sharif said people have told him he was “crazy” for sinking a lot of money into a new business in the current financial climate.

Running a small business is hard enough at the best of times and the economic impacts of the pandemic have only made it more difficult.

Mr Sharif said he was well aware of the challenges ahead but was delighted to have hired four people to work in the butcher, with another seven people to be employed in the restaurant and kitchen.

The couple has lived in the area for three years and all staff members are local people.

Moey's Butcher and Grill owner Moey Altaaf Sharif will open his Springfield Lakes business on Saturday.

“For me it’s a big risk financially for my family,” he said.

“I hope we get the support of the community.



“It’s just crazy with the amount of foot traffic and people walking past inquiring and asking. There’s a lot of support there on social media.

“The blue and white on the back wall is a traditional butcher apron. The little details are important to me and I wanted to capture the old school butcher.

“Not just quality meat but the feel, the atmosphere and the service.”



The 35-year-old said the menu for the restaurant will be released soon and it will include burgers, wraps, charcoal skewers and steaks.

“The chef is constantly making the recipes and finetuning it until the food is 100 per cent before we open,” he said.

READ MORE: CBD update: Council still searching for cinema operator

“After two days all the meat is getting sent to the grill. We prepare lunch and dinner specials so the meat you’re getting is always fresh.

“We don’t want stock sitting there. It’s not like other places where they’ll keep it there until they get rid of it.

“We’re trying to be as competitive as possible by trying to get near to the pricing of Coles and Woolies and have fresh, quality meat.

“Australia produces the best beef and the best lamb. We have the best meat in the world.

“We’re trying to shows that here in the restaurant by providing a diverse menu.”

Moey’s Butcher and Grill is located in the shopping complex at 31 Springfield Lakes Boulevard and is open from 9am Saturday.



DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.