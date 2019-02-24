Menu
MOVING FORWARD: Western Spirit Reserve Grade player Mohamed Beavogui stretches for the ball in Saturday's 5-2 win over Pine Hlls at Kippen Park.
Soccer

New coach pleased with Spirited football effort

David Lems
by
24th Feb 2019 2:55 PM
WESTERN Spirit has made a promising start in this year's Football Brisbane competition, overcoming Pine Hills 2-0.

Spirit scored in each half of Saturday night's Football Brisbane Capital League 1 match at Kippen Park.

New top team co-coach David Coles said the most pleasing aspect of the performance was the number of scoring opportunities his side created.

"We missed a lot of chances but we got the points and that's the main thing,'' he said.

Spirit's Reserve Grade side also had a comfortable win, 5-2 over Pine Hills.

Spirit were up 4-0 in a dominant display.

Western Spirit Reserve Grade footballer Calum Livingstone.
Coles has joined Spirit this season, working with last year's head coach Matt Raub.

"We're still getting everything sorted,'' the former Taringa coach said.

"There's a few new bodies in the club, myself included.

"Once we get settled, we should be okay.''

Coles, a business manager, was looking forward to helping Raub this season.

"Matt and I have known each other for a while and with work commitments and family, we thought we'd share the role this year and work it out that way,'' Coles said.

Western Spirit has a bye in the second round of the annual FFA Cup competition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

