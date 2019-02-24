New coach pleased with Spirited football effort
WESTERN Spirit has made a promising start in this year's Football Brisbane competition, overcoming Pine Hills 2-0.
Spirit scored in each half of Saturday night's Football Brisbane Capital League 1 match at Kippen Park.
New top team co-coach David Coles said the most pleasing aspect of the performance was the number of scoring opportunities his side created.
"We missed a lot of chances but we got the points and that's the main thing,'' he said.
Spirit's Reserve Grade side also had a comfortable win, 5-2 over Pine Hills.
Spirit were up 4-0 in a dominant display.
Coles has joined Spirit this season, working with last year's head coach Matt Raub.
"We're still getting everything sorted,'' the former Taringa coach said.
"There's a few new bodies in the club, myself included.
"Once we get settled, we should be okay.''
Coles, a business manager, was looking forward to helping Raub this season.
"Matt and I have known each other for a while and with work commitments and family, we thought we'd share the role this year and work it out that way,'' Coles said.
Western Spirit has a bye in the second round of the annual FFA Cup competition.