New clothing business aims for unique and fashionable

JOANNE Swanson is the proud owner of one of the newest fashion stores in Ipswich.

Simply Beautiful Fashion is all about smart casual for a wide range of sizes.

It is starting to get the attention of locals after a "soft” launch.

"We opened in the week before Easter. It is a brand new venture for me,” Ms Swanson said.

Simply Beautiful Fashion in North Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

Located at 30 Downs Street, North Ipswich, near Violet Brown Hair and Beauty, it is centrally located with lots of on-street parking available.

"I have always been very interested in fashion and I was looking for a business venture to go into. It is a big change for me, but very exciting,” she said.

"All of our signage is now up, it has been slow, but people are finding out about the store.”

Ms Swanson said that the fashion would appeal to those 25 years plus.

"I have gone with a fashion approach that should appeal to most people. I will be watching closely to see what is popular and get more targeted,” she said.

"I am going for the younger look to the mature lady and I have got a good range of sizes. I have good looking fashion for the plus sizes as well.”

The store is packed with some exciting new winter fashion.

"I have gone with warm outfits that suit our normal winters. There are lighter coats and delightful ponchos,” Ms Swanson said.

"This season is strong with the animal prints, lots of earthy tones as well, the olives, rust. The ponchos are in with the '60s flavour featuring checks. These are very popular.”

Simply Beautiful Fashion carries a range of accessories including scarfs, bags, shoes, jewellery and clutches. They also offer an alteration service.

"The fashion is suited to parties, events, aimed at the non-formal events, even great for work wear as well,” she said.

"I am buying from a few wholesalers in Brisbane and the upmarket silk caftans are sourced out of my wholesaler in Sydney.

"I am trying to have a range not available elsewhere in the city.

"I have gone with the shabby chic feel in the boutique. I want it to be a place where ladies feel good about coming in.

"I am very keen to hear from local groups who are looking to do a fundraiser and would like to do a fashion parade. I would like to be part of some of these.”

Simply Beautiful Fashion is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, with Wednesdays open until 6pm. They trade Saturday from 9am-2pm.