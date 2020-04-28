New clinic to test for coronavirus opens in Ipswich

A NEW respiratory clinic to test patients for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses is now open in Ipswich.

The Flinders Peak Medical Centre GP Respiratory Clinic is available to clinically assess people with mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms.

These include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat and unusual fatigue.

Respiratory clinics are being established as a part of the Federal Department of Health’s response to COVID-19.

Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN has been supporting this process locally.

PHN CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt said the clinics were available to anyone in the community who had symptoms suggestive of coronavirus

“One of the key strategies to control COVID-19 in our communities is to detect new cases of the virus as early as possible to allow for contract tracing to minimise spread of the virus,” she said.

“This strategy appears to be working in Australia and as we move forward, it will be more important than ever that we pick up any localised pockets of infection to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The clinic is located at 355 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Purga and is open from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to noon Saturday and Sunday.

Bookings are essential.

Anyone wishing to be seen at the respiratory clinic must make an appointment.

To do so, call 5464 6765.