New circuit raises the profile of city cycling

FAST-IMPROVING track cyclist Byron Davies is just one local athlete to have benefited from the development of the $3.3 million Ipswich Cycle Park at Raceview.

Ipswich City Council opened the facility in March last year in the hope that it would cater to the local community and offer racing enthusiasts a modern, purpose-built facility.

Davies said the addition of the asphalt criterium track, with three different loops of 1.310km, 1.080km and 400m lengths, had boosted the sport exponentially across the region.

He said keen cyclists and competitive athletes now had more opportunity to enjoy the sport than ever before, and it was growing accordingly in popularity.

“The big expansion of the crit track helped and it has just gone up from there,” he said.

Davies said introductory and elite coaching was available, and riders showing promise could progress to higher levels of competition.

“There is definitely more opportunities for local juniors,” he said.

Davies said everyone involved with track cycling was friendly and he encouraged anyone interested to head along to the Huxham Street location and give it a go.

He said the track could be accessed at almost any time, with the gates open from 4am and the lights generally on until 10pm most nights.

“It is a huge track,” he said.

“There is heaps of space..”