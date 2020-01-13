New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

THE doors to a new multi-level childcare facility that can cater for 179 children has opened in Bellbird Park.

Edge Early Learning opened its first Ipswich childcare centre on January 6, and features 10 early learning play rooms, as well as outdoor play areas including bike tracks, water play areas, sand pits, a treehouse and adventure play equipment for children to customise their own playground.

The centre also features an outdoor alfresco eating area.

Kaitlyn Phillips, who has 10 years’ experience working in the childcare industry, has been named as the centre’s director.

“I have been in the industry going on 10 years now, and I have been in a director role for three years now,” she said.

“I have my diploma in Early Childhood Education as well as studying my Bachelor of Business at the moment.

“The best thing about my job is having those relationships with the children and families, and I think seeing children through their journeys.”

The centre has received plenty of interest from the community from both families and job seekers, with hundreds of inquiries being made.

“Our enrolments are growing every day. At the moment we have 15 official enrolments but we have a waitlist of 70 families at the moment,” Ms Phillips said.

“Each day we are getting families come in and have a look at the centre as well.

“Our staff team is 12 on the floor to have those one-on-one relationships with the children and get to know them on a more individual level.

“But we did have around 250 applications come through to us to work here.”

