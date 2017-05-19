New childcare centre proposed for growing Ipswich suburb

A NEW childcare centre has been proposed for Bellbird Park with six separate playrooms and space for 87 children.

The land on Troost Circuit is owned by developers Pacific Enterprises Group Pty Ltd which first put the proposal to Ipswich City Council in April.

Now the development, which would take up large block of land at the corner of Jones Rd and Alesana Dr, has been put out for public consultation.

Plans show the centre will have 22 parking spots and an outdoor play area.

The council has acknowledged parts of the city desperately need more childcare centres.

Earlier this year Mayor Paul Pisasale revealed he receives at least three complaints and pleas each month from desperate parents in need of childcare.

He said the council works closely with developers to encourage more private companies to open childcare centres in growth areas.

Bellbird Park is one of the Ipswich suburbs experiencing growth.

The proposed development, which has not yet been approved by the council, will be out for public consultation from May 22 to June 6.