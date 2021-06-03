New childcare centre nears completion

Kaleidoscope Early Learning Centre Redbank director Kristie Torrisi says construction is almost complete at the new centre. Picture: Andrew Korner

Kaleidoscope Early Learning Centre Redbank director Kristie Torrisi says construction is almost complete at the new centre. Picture: Andrew Korner

A new child care centre boasting 62 places for kids aged six months to five years is nearing completion at Redbank.

The Kaleidoscope Kids Early Learning Centre’s construction at the corner of Mine St and Brisbane Rd has been delayed by about one month due to Covid, but is set to open at the end of June.

Centre director Kristie Torrisi said she was already receiving inquiries from interested parents, ahead of a planned open day coming soon.

“We can book tours of the new building in once we get the OK,” Mrs Torrisi said.

“We are already doing a lot of work with local schools to make those important community connections.

Kaleidoscope Early Learning Centre Redbank director Kristie Torrisi says parents will be able to tour the facilities soon. Picture: Andrew Korner

“We will be aiming to provide programs that other early learning centres do not have.”

Mrs Torrisi said she was also prioritising the centre’s links with the Ipswich indigenous community through her talks with Liworaji and Kambu.

“We are doing a lot of research to see what kids are lacking when they go into school,” she said.

The centre will eventually employ 15 staff, including an on-site cook.

It currently holds a 12-hour licence, but may look to secure a 24-hour licence in the future in order to cater for the children of shift workers.

Kaleidoscope currently has centres at Booval, Goodna and Logan, with the new facility at Redbank to become its fourth in the region.

The new centre is positioned alongside the relatively new Redbank shopping village, opposite the Commercial Hotel.