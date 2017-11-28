New childcare centre for Augustine Heights

Guardian Early Learning Group will open up a new childcare centre in Augustine Heights in winter 2018.

AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS parents will be spoilt for choice with the opening of a new childcare centre opening next year.

The Guardian Early Learning Centre will be located at 26 Technology Drive and will join five other childcare centres already in the area.

Guardian Early Learning Group head of business development Nicki Garrett said they chose Augustine Heights to keep up with the growing area.

"The new centre has been opened to keep up with the demand for high quality early learning centres in the area,” Ms Garrett said.

"The centre will offer families a custom designed childcare and early learning centre, as well as a high-quality education experience in accordance to Guardian Early Learning Group's play-based learning curriculum.

"It will feature a huge outdoor play with natural gardens, climbing structures, natural play equipment, sand pits and water play, plus a Reggio Emilia inspired floor plan including telier, art studio, piazza and stage.”

The Guardian Early Leaning Augustine Heights Centre will be a 100 per cent free standing centre and will also feature a commercial grade open-plan kitchen with its own on-site cook.

"Nutrition is another key focus of ours, so our on-site cook will provide nutritionally balanced meals cooked fresh on site every day,” Ms Garrett said.

”The open plan kitchen will enable children to be involved in the cooking process which helps them develop a healthy attitude towards food and healthy eating habits from an early age.”

The Guardian Early Learning Augustine Heights Centre is due to open in Winter 2018.

There are currently 13 Guardian Early Learning Centres in Queensland and 99 centres across Australia.